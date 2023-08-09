Ten-man AmaZulu frustrate SuperSport United in Durban

Ten-man AmaZulu frustrated SuperSport United as the two sides played out to a goalless draw in their league match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Wednesday night. The stalemate saw Usuthu go two matches without scoring a goal and they notch up their second draw in as many matches in the DStv Premiership.

While Matsatsantsa dropped points for the first time in the 2023/2024 campaign having won their opener. An Usuthu side looking to place their first three points on the board handed attacking debuts to midfielder Celimpilo Ngema and striker Victor Letsoalo. With the league season in full swing, AmaZulu head coach Pablo Franco Martin highlighted the importance of variation in his squad whilst they work their way to the required fitness levels.

The visiting head coach Gavin Head was forced into alterations of his own as Bradley Grobler missed out through, handing an opportunity to Nigerian-born man Etiosa Ighodaro upfront. The tactical acumen from both dugouts made for a cagey opening quarter of an hour and the midfield battle raged on at high intensity as both sides raged on trying to wrestle for possession. The temperament of the match seemed to get the better of the home side and Thembela Sikhakhane capitulated and an act of violent conduct saw him sent for an early shower.

The defender saw red after an altercation with youngster Shandre Campbel, Sikhakhane thereafter stamped on the 18-year-old and was sent off in the 39th minute. Usuthu being a man down seemed to fire them up as they went on the onslaught and almost scored the opening goal through Ngema. The hosts strung together a well-worked move before Ethan Brooks slid in a low-cross, Ngema did well to turn but his rapid shot was well blocked by the SuperSport defenders.

The half-time break handed them an opportunity to Hunt to reconfigure his side to take advantage of being a man-up while coach Martin looked to restructure his men to a more defensively stable setup. Surprisingly, Matsatsantsa struggled to create clear goal-scoring chances even with their numerical edge; it was AmaZulu who looked the most likely to score. If not for the reflexes of Ricardo Goss between the sticks and the upright, SuperSport could've found themselves behind in the 74th minute.

A lobbed corner into the box saw Ramahlwe Mphahlele head towards the bottom corner and second-half substitute Bongi Ntuli’s shot rattled the upright after Goss had parried the initial effort. The 82nd minute saw Amazulu keeper Veli Mothwa called into his first real save of the match after an intricate move allowed Risen Albert to find room and pull the trigger at the edge of the box but Mothwa stretched and parried wide. SuperSport will now turn their attention towards cup commitments as they face Stellenbosch over the weekend.