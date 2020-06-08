The coronavirus doesn't discriminate, says Pirates star Ben Motshwari

DURBAN - Orlando Pirates midfield maestro, Ben Motshwari has fully recovered from Covid-19.

The hardworking Motshwari tested positive for Covid-19 last month. He followed all the health guidelines protocols and tested negative twice. Therefore he can resume light training.

Speaking on his club's website, Motshwari was gracious of the support he received from South Africa's football fans.





“I would like to thank everybody for the words of support during my time off. It wasn’t easy, but the words of encouragement that I received kept me going. So, thank you all, I really appreciate it, " a delighted Motshwari said.





Motshwari has been pivotal for the revival of the Buccaneers under the tutelage of Josef Zinnabuer. "My initial response to the news that I had contracted coronavirus, was complete shock," Motshwari recalled.





He will be ready to dazzle again when the Premier Soccer League does resume.





“It’s not something you expect especially being a young and healthy athlete. We tend to think these things happen to other people other than ourselves, but I learned very quickly that this isn’t necessarily the case.





"The coronavirus does not discriminate, it doesn’t care who you are." Motshwari detailed.





The 29-year-old become the first footballer in South Africa to test positive for Covid-19.





"This is a reality that we all must come to terms with. Having experienced what I have gone through this past month, I would like to encourage people to take heed of the messages of social distancing; the washing of hands and also those wearing a mask when in public. The only way we can beat this thing is to adhere to these safety measures and not underestimate this pandemic." Motshwari concluded.









