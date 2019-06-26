Will Jeremy Brockie part ways with Mamelodi Sundowns or not? Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Jeremy Brockie is likely to leave league champions Mamelodi Sundowns before the kick-off of the 2019/20 season. There were massive expectations when the New Zealand marksman joined Sundowns at the start of the last term but he appears to have left his goalscoring boots at SuperSport United.

He struggled to replicate the form he showed when he was still in the books of Sundowns' neighbours. Brockie’s agent Mike Makaab said that that striker is not happy with his limited game time at Sundowns.

“Kaizer Chiefs have not shown the interest that the media is talking about. I don’t know where that comes from. Those are just rumours. There are clubs that are interested in him locally but we also have clubs outside the country, especially in Europe.

So, we’ll be looking at all the opportunities for Jeremy. He is (still) a Sundowns player and he will start pre-season training with them,“ Makaab said.

“Obviously, we’ll work hard to make sure that we find a solution for both the club and Jeremy. But if that solution doesn’t suit Jeremy, he will stay at Sundowns,” he added.

Brockie only managed one goal in 13 league outings last season.

It became evident that Sundowns’ approach to the game did not suit Brockie, who benefits mostly from crosses and free-kicks. The Brazilians are more about pace and precision.

Tiyani Mabunda, Jeremy Brockie and Tebogo Langerman of Sundowns celebrate winning the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match against Free State Stars. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

“We have to understand the fact that if the technical team says that his style of play doesn’t suit the club, we have to respect that and try and find a solution. But as we stand he is a Sundowns player, he is a professional and he will fulfil his duties and obligations at the club,“ Makaab stated.

Sundowns have begun the hunt for a new striker which makes it clear that Brockie will not feature regularly if he does stay with the Brazilians.

“They haven’t made it clear that he is not part of their plans for the new season but they have indicated their style of play doesn’t suit Jeremy’s strengths. Jeremy is a goalscorer. For two seasons, he was a highest goalscorer in South Africa by far,” Makaab explained.

Makaab is adamant that Brockie will soon find his groove.

“Good football players don’t become bad overnight, particularly players who score goals. If he can bang in one or two goals, he could end up scoring 15 goals.

But for that to happen, he has to be given a real opportunity. Not 30 minutes.”

The Mercury

