Tuesday, July 11, 2023

The Dube Birds fly again ... Moroka Swallows get their iconic name back

Swallows FC celebrate a goal during a DStv Premiership game

FILE - Swallows FC celebrate a goal during a DStv Premiership game. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Durban — Swallows Football Club has been renamed Moroka Swallows, awakening the sleeping giants after an eight-year disappearance.

The Dube Birds, relegated from the top flight in the 2014/2015 had seemingly dipped into non-existence, but now under the leadership of Panyaza Lesufi and chairman David Mogashoa, appear revived.

The iconic name of Moroka Swallows had not been in use in the PSL for nearly eight years; however, the duo's initial intent to return them to the top flight was hampered by financial implications that had engulfed the club’s name.

Moroka Swallows was relegated in consecutive years (from the top flight and NFD), subsequently resulting in liquidation before the birth of the renamed Swallows FC, via the purchase of Maccabi's National First Division (NFD) status.

Panyaza and Lesufi could not name immediately as the ‘old’ club had a FIFA ban imposed on them for failing to reimburse former players Obren Cuckovic and Vladimir Mandic.

Serbian goalkeeper Cuckovic, and Mandic from Slovenia took the club to the world governing body for breach of contract which came back to clip the Dube Birds' wings in the transfer windows at the time and further hamper their reinvention under Panyaza and Mogashoa.

‘Amaswaiswai’ are one of the oldest clubs in the South African top flight having been established in 1947 (76 years).

Prior to their relegation, the club had never missed out on a top flight campaign.

The Dube Birds have a host of trophies in their cabinet, including a league title in 1965, four Nedbank Cup titles and an MTN title from 2012.

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

