The Dube Birds fly again ... Moroka Swallows get their iconic name back

The Dube Birds, relegated from the top flight in the 2014/2015 had seemingly dipped into non-existence, but now under the leadership of Panyaza Lesufi and chairman David Mogashoa, appear revived.

The iconic name of Moroka Swallows had not been in use in the PSL for nearly eight years; however, the duo's initial intent to return them to the top flight was hampered by financial implications that had engulfed the club’s name.

Moroka Swallows was relegated in consecutive years (from the top flight and NFD), subsequently resulting in liquidation before the birth of the renamed Swallows FC, via the purchase of Maccabi's National First Division (NFD) status.

Panyaza and Lesufi could not name immediately as the ‘old’ club had a FIFA ban imposed on them for failing to reimburse former players Obren Cuckovic and Vladimir Mandic.