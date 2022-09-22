The five biggest transfers of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership campaign

Durban — The longest transfer window in Premier Soccer League history slammed shut at midnight, putting a halt on all player movements for the foreseeable future. The recent transfer window period will arguably go down as the most bizarre in South African football history as a majority of clubs underwent reconstructive projects, a mass exodus from various clubs that left over 75 players out of a job at some point.

The bold decisions taken in reforming an entire squad are proving detrimental to some clubs already as positive results continue to evade them while others continue to integrate their fresh faces with an already formed structure. IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi looks at the top five signings of the 2022/23 campaign: Ronwen Williams to Mamelodi Sundowns

Ronwen Williams' decision to depart his childhood club Supersport United sent shockwaves throughout the domestic football fraternity, leaving Matsatsantsa after 18 years with the club. The lure of Supersport's cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns appeared to triumph once more as the greener pastures littered with almost guaranteed trophies proved enough for the Bafana Bafana captain to switch the blue of Supersport for kaboYellow, undoubtedly the biggest transfer deal this window. Yusuf Maart to Kaizer Chiefs

Yusuf Maart's growth in the past two seasons has been beautiful to witness, spearheading Sekhukhune United's rise to the top flight while announcing himself in national team colours as well.

It came as no surprise that the 'big three' began to circle for the talented midfielder's signature the minute a price tag was placed on his head, with Kaizer Chiefs finally landing his signature for a hefty fee. Bongani Zungu to Mamelodi Sundowns 'Ben10' is one of the biggest names in South African football at the moment and he quickly resurfaced on the minds of various clubs as soon as he was confirmed to be a free agent following the expiration of his contract in France.

Zungu made it no secret that if he were to return to the DStv Premiership, it would only be in the colours of Sundowns and the Brazilians obliged, announcing his signing before their match against Chiefs who were also linked with the player.

Gabadinho Mhango to AmaZulu Gaba put an end to a turbulent period on the Buccaneers’ stands when he joined KwaZulu-Natal club AmaZulu as part of a big project for the 2022/2023 campaign. The Malawi international has already made an impact for Usuthu as he leads the club's scoring charts with three goals in the opening seven matches.

Nkosinathi Sibisi to Orlando Pirates Sibisi joined a long list of players to move to and fro between Pirates and Golden Arrows when he sealed his move at the beginning of the season. The 25 year old centre back has already become part of coach Jose Riveiro's plans and will look to continue his fine form.