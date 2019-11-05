JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs are not getting carried away after their penalty shootout Telkom Knockout win over Orlando Pirates over the weekend, and instead are focussed on an away league midweek assignment in Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium against bottom of the table Chippa United.
“The game against Chippa is massive for us. That is what matters now, the Saturday match is water under the bridge. We are just glad we are still in the competition. Now we are looking forward to Wednesday,” said Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp.
The Amakhosi hold a five-point lead at the summit of the Premiership table with 22 points from nine matches. Mamelodi Sundowns are their nearest chasers with 17 points from eight games.
Chiefs prevailed 4-2 over Pirates in the lottery of penalties to book their place in the semifinals of the up competition, after the sides had ended regulation time locked at 2-2.
“We started well and scored goals,” said Middendorp. “We lost concentration at some points during the game. After they got the red card, we lost focus a bit. But all in all, we showed character and experience.”