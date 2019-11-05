The game against Chippa is massive for us, says Middendorp









Ernst Middendorp says he is focused on their next challenge at hand. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs are not getting carried away after their penalty shootout Telkom Knockout win over Orlando Pirates over the weekend, and instead are focussed on an away league midweek assignment in Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium against bottom of the table Chippa United. “The game against Chippa is massive for us. That is what matters now, the Saturday match is water under the bridge. We are just glad we are still in the competition. Now we are looking forward to Wednesday,” said Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp. The Amakhosi hold a five-point lead at the summit of the Premiership table with 22 points from nine matches. Mamelodi Sundowns are their nearest chasers with 17 points from eight games. Chiefs prevailed 4-2 over Pirates in the lottery of penalties to book their place in the semifinals of the up competition, after the sides had ended regulation time locked at 2-2. “We started well and scored goals,” said Middendorp. “We lost concentration at some points during the game. After they got the red card, we lost focus a bit. But all in all, we showed character and experience.”

“We were tight and we didn’t lose shape. We aligned in the second half and continued to exert ourselves in the game. We were definitely in charge, no doubt about that. I cannot follow what others saw. We will discuss the shortcomings more. I thought when we had an extra man after their red card, we got carried away in extra time. We will handle it differently going into the future.”

It will be a bit of a relief to have come away from a Soweto Derby victorious for Chiefs, explained Middendorp.

“These types of derbies are always unpredictable. We were prepared for this match. No doubt we had moments of panic and challenges during the match. But that we will sort out before the next match.”

African News Agency (ANA)