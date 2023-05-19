The Golden Arrows Academy is the most underrated in the land - Velemseni Ndwandwe

Johannesburg - The Golden Arrows cultivation project that dates back decades continues to produce some of the best players in the league that go on to tear it up in the biggest teams in the country. Abafana Bes’thende have frequently battled top-flight challenges with some of the youngest guns in the division, as their belief in developing homegrown players and coaches continues to reap rewards.

Arrows’ finest works goes back all the way to 2002 when a young Mabhuti Khenyeza was first discovered. Khenyeza, of course, went on to score 110 professional goals as he is the third highest Premier Soccer League scorer. The 40-year-old is now co-coach at the club and is handing opportunities to the next generation, a conveyor belt that has benefited players like midfielder Velemseni Ndwandwe.

The 27-year-old, who graduated from the club's academy in 2016 told IOL Sport he felt Arrows did not enjoy the credit they should as a club that continues to produce good players. “I think Golden Arrows is a team that’s underrated when it comes to that (development) because if you really look at it properly and remember the players they’ve produced over the years,” he said.

He further added: “It also goes all the way back to Bongi (Ntuli), (Thamsanqa) Gabuza and now the likes of (Nkosinathi) Sibisi, there’s a lot of them but the club doesn’t receive enough credit. “But maybe it’s better this way because if the focus is on you the majority of the time, then the distractions start becoming a problem so it’s better people pretend to not see it so the club can't keep doing the work.” The work of the club within the football spectrum can also be linked with the careers of now five-time league champion, Manqoba Mngqithi of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi, who both shone brightest in the head coach position at the club.

Arrows currently hold eighth spot on the DStv premiership standings with one match to go, but were a cause for concern at the beginning of the season as their persistence to field youngsters seemed overwhelming. The club’s academy also seems to have identified yet another serial goal scorer in Samkelo Mzolo, who's scored 15 DStv Diski Challenge goals this campaign and is currently training with the first team.