The PSL will not be allowing the supporters back to the stadiums – for now

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League has responded to the President’s address that a limited number of supporters can return to the stadiums, saying “the new Disaster Management Act regulations continue to prohibit spectators at matches”. On Thursday night, Cyril Ramaphosa relaxed the lockdown regulations – with the country moved to alert level 1 following the decline in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, while there is a surge in the vaccine rollout across the country.

Part of his speech, Ramaphosa said a limited number of spectators could be allowed back to the stadium – following an 18-month absence. The South African Football Association (SAFA) has expressed their interest to seize the opportunity. SAFA president Danny Jordaan said they’ll allow a certain number of vaccinated supporters at the FNB stadium for Bafana’s home game against Ethiopia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. The match is set for 6pm. But the PSL, though, will not be heading in the same direction as the association – at least not for now. They are still sticking to Sub-section 69 (10) and 69 (10) (d) of the new Disaster Management Act regulations until certain changes later.

In an official statement on Wednesday afternoon, they said: “There have been suggestions, after the President’s address on Thursday 30 September 2021, that it might be possible to allow a limited number of spectators to attend upcoming PSL matches.” “Unfortunately, the new Disaster Management Act regulations continue to prohibit spectators at matches.” “Section 69(10) of the regulations requires “strict adherence” to the provisions which have limited those permitted at matches to persons strictly necessary for the match.

“Sub-section 69 (10) (d) expressly confirms that “no spectators are allowed at the venue of the sports match” and subsections 12 and 13 make attendance (and permitting attendance) a criminal offence.” “It is important that all PSL supporters and fans understand this.” “The League Covid-19 protocol and the process which regulates the persons who are permitted to attend matches will remain in place until such time as there are new regulatory changes.”