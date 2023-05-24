The top five matches of the 2022-23 Premiership season

Johannesburg — The 2022-23 Premiership season provided exhilarating action from the beginning to end as teams tussled for their right to claim the title, continental qualification and top-eight berths, and avoid relegation. This season has arguably been the most unpredictable as perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns were quickly put on the back foot by shock results, a trend that continues among the big teams.

Supporters were treated to thrilling goal fests, nerve-racking shocks and astute tactical battles. IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi takes a look at his top five matches of the 2022-23 Premiership season. Mamelodi Sundowns 4-0 Kaizer Chiefs

The early exchanges of the season in August saw two of the most highly anticipated matchups take centre stage at Loftus as a wounded Sundowns hosted Chiefs. The occasion was built up to the expected levels as fans flooded the stands for the meeting of a new-look Chiefs against a somewhat vulnerable Sundowns The clash did not disappoint in terms of goals, however, strikes by Gaston Sirino, Peter Shalulile (two), and Nassir Abubeker sent a chilling reminder throughout the league of the embarrassment it could get for any side that tried to take the Brazilians head on.

Orlando Pirates 0- 1 Mamelodi Sundowns It comes as no surprise that the champions form part of the two most entertaining matches of the season given their enterprising play. This time it was the turn of Pirates to bite the dust in their own backyard as an up-and-coming Cassius Mailula scored the solitary goal in what was a highly competitive and enjoyable game at Orlando Stadium in February.

The quality on display and the tactical battle between the two coaches was a joy to witness on the day with Rulani Mokwena’s team emerging victorious. Kaizer Chiefs 2- 2 TS Galaxy Amakhosi and The Rockets, as inconsistent as they are, on a good day have a taste for the odd spectacle and this was the case when the pair met at FNB Stadium in October.

The hosts flew out of the blocks with Ashley Du Preez opening the scoring in the seventh minute before Bernard Parker, on his return to Gauteng, levelled matters for Galaxy, and Djakaridja scored the second to set up a grand second half. It was through the free-kick expertise of Keagan Dolly that Chiefs snatched a point from the encounter, as both goalkeepers pulled off countless saves to deny their opponents. Golden Arrows 1-2 Royal AM

Abafana Bes’thende and Thwihli Thwahla are undoubtedly two of the most exciting teams to watch in the division, so it came as no shock when the pair brought the fireworks in February. The two teams took their time with the goal-scoring as they served up a high-tempo display in front of a lively crowd. One of the season’s breakthrough players in Mfundo Thikazi came off the bench to score and assist Royal AM’s goals on either side of a Knox Mutizwa strike.

Stellenbosch FC 5-2 Golden Arrows One of the biggest shocks of the season came at the Danie Craven Stadium in April as Stellies handed Arrows a hiding to remember. Stellenbochs’s standout players in Junior Mendieta and Iqraam Rayners both grabbed a brace, on top of Olwethu Makhanya’s second-half strike as the hosts wiped the floor with Arrows in a wet Cape Winelands.