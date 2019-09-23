Stellenbosch FC Iqraam Ryners challenged by Thabo Matlaba of Black Leopards in a PSL game at Athlone Stadium Stadium. Photo: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch FC’s search for a maiden victory in the Absa Premier Soccer League continues. They had a chance to secure their first win at the sixth time of asking on Saturday when hosting fellow strugglers Black Leopards at Athlone Stadium, but, after holding a 2-1 lead after 90 minutes, they lost possession taking a free-kick which saw the visitors from Limpopo launch a sweeping attack from deep within their half and score in the 92nd minute to claim a share of the spoils.

It was heartbreak for the home side and their coach Steve Barker who said the result as not what they deserved.

Stellenbosch FC Waseem Isaacs celebrate his goal against Black Leopards in a PSL game at Athlone Stadium Stadium. Photo: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

“If you look at our performances at home, we’ve had two games now at home; against Maritzburg United wasn’t our best but we managed to get a draw and now against Leopards we showed the quality we have,” he said. “It’s not often I say it because I get the feeling that too many coaches say the same thing week in and week out that we could have scored two or three goals and we were the better team.”

“It was clear for everyone to see that we had numerous opportunities to bury the game in both halves. And then yes, with a minute and a half to go we get a free-kick and concede from it through naivety and stupidity mixed with a dose of bad luck. So yes, I’m disappointed but know my players will learn from these kind of experiences, that next time in the same situation the same kind of thing won’t play out.”

Karabo Tshepe of Black Leopards celebrates his goal against Stellenbosch FC in a PSL game at Athlone Stadium Stadium. Photo: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

One has to feel for the coach who continues to believe in his players.

This was the second game in a row his charges could not close out when in the ascendancy.

Mike de Bruyn



