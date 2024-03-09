‘This was a proper derby,’ says Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro after they win five-goal thriller

After the game, there were ugly scenes when angry Chiefs fans threw missiles onto their pitch as they voiced their disappointment. For Riveiro, who had witnessed one of the best Soweto derbies in a long time, couldn’t figure out why Chiefs fans were upset. “A proper derby, no?” Riveiro said when speaking to SuperSport’s Phumlani Msibi, who had asked him for his thoughts after the game.

“It’s changes in the score, with moments for both teams. I think both teams competed the way you have to compete in the derby. I don’t know why people are now upset. “I think Chiefs did a good game. “They were running all the way. Everybody was running here today an extra mile, so there’s nothing to regret, I think, in any of the teams. I think it was a nice derby. Five goals, and obviously very happy with the work that we did to regroup ourselves after Wednesday,” said the Spanish coach.

Meanwhile, on SABC1, Kaizer Chiefs icon Doctor Khumalo was unhappy with coach Cavin Johnson after his former team ended up on the losing side despite leading twice in the game. “Both the players and the technical team couldn’t manage the game. You can’t be scoring goals and allowing a team to score,” Khumalo said.