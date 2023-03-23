Three ex-Kaizer Chiefs players set for dramatic exit at AmaZulu - report

Durban - Three former Kaizer Chiefs players have been deemed surplus to requirements at AmaZulu and will not have their contracts renewed at the end of the season, according to reports. The experienced trio of Keagan Buchanan (31), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (33) and Lehlohonolo Majoro (36) are believed to be on their way out of the KwaZulu-Natal-based club and will need to seek new teams next season.

According to iDiskiTimes, the three players are out of contract at the end of the campaign, and they have been informed by AmaZulu's general manager Tshepiso Mofokeng that their deals won't be renewed. "Majoro, Buchanan and Ramahlwe – their contracts come to an end at the end of the season and they have been informed that the club will not exercise options on their contracts," said a source.

"We will not enter into a new contract with them. These are excellent players, senior players who have done well, especially Majoro, who has done a lot for AmaZulu over the years. "Others have really had a brief stint with the team, but they have put a hell of an effort for AmaZulu. These are part of Fohloza's (coach Romain Folz's) plans."