DURBAN – Three out of the four teams that are in the Telkom Knockout semi-finals will be out to end their trophy drought in this year’s edition of the lucrative tournament.
Golden Arrows will face against Mamelodi Sundowns tomorrow, while Kaizer Chiefs have a date with Maritzburg United on Sunday.
Abafana Bes’thende will be looking to complete a league and Cup double over the defending PSL champions. Arrows recently defeated Sundowns in the league at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. The two teams will meet again at the same venue, but this time in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout tomorrow.
Arrows will out to win their first trophy in 10 years. The last time they won any silverware was back in 2009 when they were crowned MTN8 champions under Manqoba Mngqithi. Arrows came within a whisker of making the Nedbank Cup final last season, but were bundled out in the semi-finals by eventual champions TS Galaxy.
Sundowns have also endured turbulent times in the Telkom Knockout during the past five years. The last time they were winners of the Cup competition was in 2015 at the expense of Chiefs.