Three times Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs each lost to minnows in the Nedbank Cup

Johannesburg — Amateur side Dondol Stars have embraced the "David v Goliath" tag of the Nedbank Cup this season, eliminating two elite outfits en route to the last eight. This was a strong message to all the top-flight teams who’ll still face minnows in the competition, including both Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, who’ll host Venda Football Academy and Casric Stars respectively in their last 16 ties this weekend.

Over the years, the two arch-rivals have endured banana peels against the "so called small teams" to the ire of their fans, who feel the opponents were there for the taking. Below, IOL football writer Mihlali Baleka walks down memory lane, looking at three matches each of the two Soweto giants lost, even though they were expected to win without kicking a ball. Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs 0 – 1 TS Galaxy Chiefs squared off with Galaxy in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final as favourites as they had won the competition 15 times compared to the newly founded second tier division side. But a late Zakhele Lepasa penalty left Chiefs with egg on their face as they lost 1-0 to extend their trophy drought to four seasons under coach Ernst Middendorp.

Chiefs 1 – 2 Richards Bay Stuart Baxter was expected to revive Chiefs’ winning mentality last season. But after failing to win the MTN8 and close in the title, they were further embarrassed in the Nedbank Cup. Then second tier division side Richards Bay visited Amakhosi at FNB and won courtesy of goals from Thabani Dube and Siyabonga Vilane, while Leonardo Castro scored the consolation for the hosts.

Baroka 2 – 1 Chiefs Chiefs might have lost six times against minnows in the competition in the past 15 years, but their loss to Baroka, who were still campaigning in the third-tier division, in 2011, still takes the cup. This is still the first and only time Chiefs lost to an amateur team, as Bakgakga beat them 2-1 thanks to goals from Thobani Mncwango and Sam Ndlovu, after Knowledge Musona scored for Amakhosi first.

Orlando Pirates Maluti 4 – 1 Pirates After Chiefs’ embarrassing result against amateurs Baroka in the competition in 2011, Pirates followed suit in 2013 as they were hammered 4-1 by Maluti FET College.

Lucky Mokoena and Mashale Rantabane were Maluti’s heroes as they scored a brace each to pull off a famous win in the history of the club. Oupa Manyisa pulled one back for his team. Silver Stars 2 – 0 Pirates The Silver Stars of coach Owen Da Gama in the early 2000s had some gems, including the dreadlocked Daniel "Sailor" Tshabalala, when they campaigned in the second tier division.

And one of the famous results they bagged was beating Pirates 2-0 in the then Absa Cup last 16 – which became the Nedbank Cup – before losing to Jomo Cosmos in the last eight. Zola Young Stars 3(5) – 3 (3) Pirates In the early 90s, the Nedbank Cup, which was still known as the BoB Save Super Bowl, would birth Pirates humiliating defeat to amateur side Zola Young Stars.

Zola Stars, who sold Norman Meje to Pirates after their heroics, drew 3-3 with Pirates before eventually winning 5-3 in the lottery of penalty shootouts. The Bucs team had Bernard Lushozi‚ Johnny Masegela‚ Aubrey Lekwane‚ Lawrence Maake and Ian Palmer on the day. @Mihlalibaleka