Three trump cards that holds all the aces for Pirates in the Soweto derby

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates will be keen on a win over arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs when the Soweto giants meet at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon in order to intensify their chances of bridging the gap between and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Sure, the Sea Robbers' co-coach Mandla Ncikazi may have said the title is out of reach for them, but he knows that there's still a lot to play for this term. And that's why IOL’s soccer writer Mihlali Baleka looks at the Bucs' trump cards in the derby.

Bandile Shandu – Wing-back Shandu has had a great start to life at the club since his move from the Team of Choice. He has endorsed the wing-back role, scoring goals in the process. He's been so good that he is tipped for a spot in the Bafana Bafana set-up this month. But that will motivate that feat more is a great outing in the derby. His primary role is to defend. But if he helps the team by continuing to get in the right places, that will go a long way in ensuring they get three points at home in the derby.

Kwame Peprah – Striker

Peprah attracted a lot of fanfare during his first cameos. But he failed to live up to that lofty billing from the outset. However, that he's started to find the back of the net lately, he'll relish his first goal in his second appearance in the derby. However, Peprah has to guard against being selfish in the name of scoring in the derby. He should enjoy the match, alongside his teammates. And then try to get in the right channels where scoring opportunities will probably come for that goal. Kabelo Dlamini – Winger-cum-striker

Dlamini is fast becoming one of Pirates' go-to-forwards. His sweet-left foot has mesmerised a lot of defenders this campaign. But he can also chip in with goals, either from open play or set-pieces. And that has helped the Bucs' fight as well. It's every player's dream to soar in the derby. And with Gabadinho Mhango still overlooked by the technical team this wouldn't have been a better time for Dlamini to achieve that feat. But Dlamini will have to play the match and not the occasion. @Mihlalibaleka

