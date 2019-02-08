Pitso Mosimane said he was thrown off at having to appear before the DC just before the Premiership match against AmaZulu. Photo: BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane questioned the Premier Soccer League’s timing when they hauled him and the Brazilians before the league’s disciplinary committee. Mosimane revealed that he was thrown off at having to appear before the DC just before the Premiership match against AmaZulu for comments he made in February last year after Sundowns’ 1-1 draw with SuperSport United.

Sundowns were scheduled to appear before the DC on Wednesday, the same day the club took on Black Leopards, to face charges of fielding an ineligible player against Wits in early October last year.

Sundowns fielded Wayne Arendse, who wasn’t in the match-day 18 squad after Thapelo Morena sustained an injury during warm-up.

The rules stipulate that any changes that are made in the starting XI after they have been sent should be with players who are in the squad of 18 supplied.

“Before the AmaZulu match, I appeared before the DC on a matter that happened when Percy Tau was still playing football for Sundowns, and Eric Tinkler was still the coach of SuperSport,” Mosimane said.

“I don’t know what I said, I am not saying that I should have said that or not. But why just before the AmaZulu game? The timing. It’s another story.

“And why now the stories are coming that we might be docked points (for fielding Arendse against Wits), just before the match against Black Leopards? Where has everybody been? Are we that busy? What’s happening?”

Mosimane is no stranger to the DC. He was slapped with a R100 000 fine, the maximum permissible, for comments that brought the league into disrepute. He vowed to watch his tongue since that fine in 2014.

“Guys, I spent two years without that thing (going to the DC),” Mosimane said.

“I’ve been a good boy for some time. And now I was brought back. Anyway. That’s what I faced, and I was fined.”

The Brazilians punished Lidoda Duvha on Wednesday to move to second place – three points behind log-leaders Wits.

Which emojis best describe our goals against Black Leopards? 👆🔥👏#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/iMUikL0Eus — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 8, 2019

Yesterday, Mosimane and his team flew to Abidjan to take on ASEC Mimosas on Tuesday in the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns will probably learn their fate regarding the fielding of Arendse upon their return from Ivory Coast.

Should they be docked the point they got from Wits, and the Clever Boys are handed maximum points, they would be six points behind Wits with two games in hand.

“The timing (of these charges) is bad,” Mosimane said. “Things are coming out now. Why now? I am not saying that we shouldn’t be fined.

A fantastic team performance secured a compelling win over Black Leopards, with our focus shifting to CAF Champions League now catch up on last nights action here: https://t.co/K9ClcKMUOq#Sundowns #DownsLeopards #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/KBuK0Okwv4 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 7, 2019

“But why is everything coming now? Now there’s a certain period of two weeks where we’re bringing people (before the DC). Maybe it’s because of the December holidays. I don’t know,” Mosimane said with a gesture of washing off his hands.

“We have to focus, try and win. Last year we were in the same space with the league, where we never knew who is going to get three points, and whether Ajax (Cape Town) will be in trouble.

“All we knew is that we must have a lead of more than three points because anything could happen.

“So when we got three plus (points more than second-placed Orlando Pirates with a game to go), I was happy that we did that – mathematically no one could catch us.

“I said, done! It’s the way it is. I told the players, hey, buckle up.”

The Star