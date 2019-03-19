Tinkler's Team of Choice occupies the bottom of the log. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

DURBAN - Eric Tinkler is eager to witness Maritzburg United turning beautiful football into points. Maritzburg are still at the foot of the table with 17 points after 24 games, though Tinkler has brought a new lease of life to the outfit.

Maritzburg are scoring goals under the tenure of Tinkler, and have only failed to score in one game since Tinkler took over the reins from Muhsin Ertugral back in January.

“I feel for the boys because they deserve more. But it doesn’t help us, points help us. That’s what this game is all about. That’s how I get judged as a coach - not how pretty the team plays and how many chances we created. That’s means very little,” said Tinkler.

The Team of Choice suffered a 2-1 loss before the Fifa break at the expense of the defending league champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We still sitting at the bottom of the table. That’s the harsh reality. That’s what everyone cares about. I feel for the boys because they work so hard. I can fault my players. They are showing desire and passion and that’s what you need,” he added.

Eric Tinkler gives some instructions to a Maritzburg United player during the match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Harry Gwala Stadium. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Maritzburg will welcome Bloemfontein Celtic at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on April 6 in their next Premiership tussle.

“You’ve got to understand - and most people don’t understand - players are feeling it the most. Club officials feel it but the one’s who feel it the most are the players,” Tinkler explained.

Maritzburg are facing a mountain to climb but they can still avoid the drop They will lock horns against Celtic, Highlands Park, Pirates, Black Leopards, SuperSport United and Baroka FC in their remaining matches.

“Now, we have to sit for four weeks. It is what it is. We still have got to get other results against Celtic and Pirates.

“That’s plays on the mind of the players. It is going to be hard work for the next four weeks to keep them focused and motivated. We’ve got to look to play some friendlies. We got to keep that intensity. The intensity is important,” Tinkler concluded.

Minenhlecr7

The Mercury