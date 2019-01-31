Eric Tinkler is working hard to get his players in the right head-space. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Eric Tinkler will face a baptism of fire in his first game as the new coach of Maritzburg United. Tinkler took over the reins on Tuesday when Maritzburg and Muhsin Ertugral parted ways after he failed to deliver the goods for the club.

The Team of Choice will lock horns with PSL log leaders Wits at Bidvest Stadium tomorrow.

Maritzburg are without a win in the past four months. Their last victory came in the league in September against Bloemfontein Celtic. Maritzburg are at the bottom of the log with 11 points from 18 league matches.

Tinkler is working diligently on his players’ minds.

“It is all about working on the psychological things of the players. I don’t think they are physically drained, but they are mentally drained. We will try and work on the psychological side of things.

In the field of play there’s no need to make massive changes because that is going to confuse everyone. I don’t want to come here and make massive changes,” Tinkler explained.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Tinkler is facing a massive job of turning things around. Ertugral and Fadlu Davids both struggled to get positive results during their stints at the club.

“I will try and rebuild what was good and what they know and bring a positive vibe at training and at the club,” Tinkler said.

Minenhlecr7





The Mercury

Like us on Facebook