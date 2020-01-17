Friday nights in the province's capital city are always full of entertainment and drama. Expect the same when these clubs square up.
Needing to step out of the relegation zone, Usuthu are in desperate need for points while the Team of Choice are looking to achieve consistency to end the season among the top eight teams in the league.
Tinkler has indicated no sympathy towards his struggling neighbours.
“You want to try and use their struggles to your advantage. We also have our own problems, we are creating a lot of chances but we are not scoring. We haven’t scored a goal in the first 10 minutes of the game. I think that becomes important when you play teams that are at the bottom of the log. The early you can score, the better. So, we’ve got to ensure that we start the game extremely well. That’s a very important statistic (scoring in the last 10 minutes) that we need to change,” Tinkler explained.