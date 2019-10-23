The Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout is set to take place at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
The two clubs will battle it out in the quarterfinals of the next week.
Amakhosi dispatched Cape Town City on penalties to advance to the last eight of the competition while the Buccaneers brushed aside Stellenbosch FC in the previous round.
Independent Media has been reliably informed by a close source at Naturena that the Soweto derby is heading to Durban.
"Chiefs want to bring the derby to Durban. They have written the letter to the Premier Soccer League indicating that they want to take the game to Durban. It is all up to the PSL now if they approve the request from Chiefs. But the game is likely to be staged in Durban if the PSL agrees," a source stated.