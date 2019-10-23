TKO Soweto derby set to take place at Moses Mabhida









The Telkom Knockout Soweto derby set to take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix The Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout is set to take place at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The two clubs will battle it out in the quarterfinals of the next week. Amakhosi dispatched Cape Town City on penalties to advance to the last eight of the competition while the Buccaneers brushed aside Stellenbosch FC in the previous round. Independent Media has been reliably informed by a close source at Naturena that the Soweto derby is heading to Durban. "Chiefs want to bring the derby to Durban. They have written the letter to the Premier Soccer League indicating that they want to take the game to Durban. It is all up to the PSL now if they approve the request from Chiefs. But the game is likely to be staged in Durban if the PSL agrees," a source stated.

Chiefs and Pirates will face each other in back to back matches. The Soweto giants will lock horns in a league match on November 9 at FNB Stadium.

"Chiefs have taken the derby to Durban before. They are keen on doing it again this time around. Moses Mabhida Stadium is one of the Chiefs' home matches. FNB Stadium is their main stadium," he added.

Chiefs are oozing with confidence. They are at the summit of the table and have suffered one defeat so far this season across all the competitions.

Communications manager at Amakhosi, Vina Maphosa refused to comment about the venue for the Soweto derby.

"We can't comment about match venues in the media because this is a cup game. If we do so, we will be caught offside. So, can you please call the PSL," Maphosa said.

Last season, the Sea Robbers and Amakhosi squared off at Moses Mabhida in the semi finals of the Telkom Knockout.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mato Madlala, said they will announce the venues in due course.

"We don't know as yet as to where the game will be staged. The draw was done yesterday (Tuesday) and we will announce the dates in due course." Madlala articulated.

The Glamour Boys and the Buccaneers are going through a trophy drought. Chiefs haven't tasted success since 2015 while Pirates have endured turbulent times for the five years.

Both sides will be looking to use this cup as an opportunity to end their barren run of trophies. The Sea Robbers came close last season as they succumbed to a penalty defeat against Baroka FC in the Telkom Knockout final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.





IOL Sport