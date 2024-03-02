Toothless Kaizer Chiefs follow up Milford loss with goalless draw against Swallows

The mighty Kaizer Chiefs followed up their disappointing Nedbank Cup loss to Milford FC with a goalless draw against Moroka Swallows on Saturday night. A week ago, Chiefs were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by second-tier Milford FC, and were looking to get back on track with a clash against a team many would consider “low hanging fruit”.

However, it was not to be as the two teams put those in the stands to sleep with a poor display that was a bad advert for South African football. Neither side took the initiative with the struggling Swallows seemingly happy to sit back and do all the playing. Fortunately for them, the Chiefs players failed to do anything in the first half. In the first 45 minutes, there was little to write home about.

Amakhosi did put the ball in the back of the net through Ashley du Preez, but that was ruled no goal after the referee’s assistant raised his flag for offside. In a game that was heavily affected by the highveld weather, the Soweto giants couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net against Swallows and had to settle for a point. Had it not been for a late save by Bruce Bvuma, they could have walked away from the encounter with nothing.

Saturday’s clash at the FNB Stadium was not a classic. Those fans who stayed behind after the rain delay would have been bored to death at the end as neither team knew what to do with the ball. The game eventually came to life as full time approached, but Bvuma and Daniel Akpeyi were able to keep the shots out. The result wasn’t a good one for either side. Chiefs failed to close in on the teams chasing Champions League qualification, while crisis club Swallows could see themselves dragged toward the relegation dogfight.