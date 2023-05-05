Durban – The semi-finals of the 2023 Nedbank Cup will pit arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium tomorrow, in a match set for a 3pm kick-off. Since its inception, the Soweto Derby has made as many careers as it has broken, with players sometimes cracking under the pressure of a capacity crowd, or crowning their big moment in glory, in the biggest fixture on the South African football calendar.

Players such as Jerry Skhosana, Shaun Bartlett, Benni McCarthy and Knowledge Musona have scored some of the most memorable goals in this fixture over the years, strikes that still live on in the hearts and minds of their supporters. Ahead of this 178th meeting between the two teams, IOL’s Smiso Msomi takes a look at the top five goals scored in the Soweto Derby over the years: Yusuf Maart (2022/2023 DStv Premiership)

Yusuf Maart is a man well-known for the spectacular, as he demonstrated during his time at Sekhukhune United.

The Buccaneers Academy graduate picked the perfect moment to announce his arrival at Naturena and broke the hearts of Pirates fans with a sensational long-range strike from the halfway line, a goal that saw Chiefs stretch their winning streak against their rivals to five matches. Jerry Skhosana (1996 Bob Save Super Bowl) Nicknamed "Legs Of Thunder", Skhosana terrorised Chiefs on his way to the last Soweto Derby hat- trick ever scored.

Skhosana drifted to the right and received a pass from John Moeti. While Neil Tovey tried to cover, Skhosana sold him a dummy and fired past Brian Baloyi at the near post, one of the more spectacular Derby goals. Mabhuti Khenyeza (2007/08 Absa Premiership) The fiery Khenyeza wrote his name in the history books of this famous fixture with one of the finest and most memorable finishes.

Khenyeza got the match off to an astonishing start, chesting a throw-in before turning and firing home a stunning volley into the top corner after just 20-odd seconds, for what remains the quickest goal ever scored in the derby. Oupa Manyisa (2011 MTN8 Final)

Having already scored an earlier stunner against Mamelodi Sundowns, Oupa Manyisa was already a well-known proficient striker of a football. Manyisa was once again the hero for the Buccaneers and this time against their arch-rivals and the best goalkeeper in the country.

He scored early in the second half of extra time in a match that saw few goal-scoring opportunities created, a strike that decided the final destination of the MTN8 trophy. Shaun Bartlett (2006 Absa Premiership) Shaun Bartlett’s goal is one that will be remembered for its timing rather than style as he came off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser for a Chiefs side that had trailed since the eighth minute.