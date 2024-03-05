Legendary former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana defender Siphiwe Mkhonza, 44, has passed away following a long illness. The family confirmed that Mkhonza, affectionately known as “Dr Mnandi”, had been battling kidney infections for a long time.

“The family of the former Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs defender can confirm that Siphiwe Mkhonza has sadly passed on in the early hours of (Tuesday) morning at home,” the family said in a statement.

“He was admitted to Charlotte Maxeke [Johannesburg Academic Hospital] a month ago and was discharged after showing signs of recovery. “Mkhonza has been taken care of by his girlfriend and the mother of his three children, Ms Nondumiso Masengemi, at their home in Roodepoort. “The family wishes to thank his former employer and his colleagues at SABC, fellow football legends from the stable he belonged to, and friends for their support during his illness.

A towering defender in his time, Siphiwe Mkhonza was a leader on and off the field. He also had great perspectives on the game as an analyst. I am deeply saddened by Mkhonza's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the Mkhonza family and the South African football fraternity. — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture Zizi Kodwa

"Mkhonza is survived by his children, his father, Joseph 'Skheshe Kheshe' Mkhonza, his mom, Phindile Mkhonza, and his brother. The family will communicate further details regarding funeral arrangements."

Mkhonza signed his first professional contract with Bloemfontein Celtics in 1991, captaining the team at the age of 18. Mkhonza played for Ria Stars and Golden Arrows, before making his mark for Kaizer Chiefs, winning his first league title with Amakhosi in his first season at the club in 2004/05. The former AmaZulu, Maritzburg United, SuperSport United, Black Leopards defender also made seven appearances for Bafana Bafana.

Lamontville Golden Arrows would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Siphiwe Mkhonza who passed away today.

Rest in Peace "Dr Mandi"



After retiring in 2012, Mkhonza became a well-loved and respected television pundit for the SABC.

Chiefs were among Mkhonza's clubs paid tribute to the late defender.

RIP Siphiwe Mkhonza



Kaizer Chiefs are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Siphiwe Mkhonza.



"Kaizer Chiefs are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Siphiwe Mkhonza," Amakhosi said on X. "Dr. Mnandi" served the Club with distinction. As one of us, the entire Kaizer Chiefs family mourns with his loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.