TS Galaxy and Baroka headline weekend Nedbank Cup clashes

Johannesburg - The last four round of 16 matches take place on Saturday and Sunday as Premiership sides Baroka FC and TS Galaxy headline this weekend's games with an all top flight encounter. Lower league clubs have performed surprisingly well this campaign, eight of them making it through to the round 16. ABC Motsepe League side Sinenkani FC against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila will kick off proceedings on Saturday at 3pm.

GladAfrica Championship side Tshakuma will be slight favourites going into this encounter given their previous exploits in top flight football, and their victory against Golden Arrows in the last round certainly attracted a lot of attention towards their campaign. The Nedbank Cup is nicknamed the Cup of Dreams for a reason, as minnows are put head-to-head against some of their idols and quite often provide the upset. ALSO READ: UK government minister says potential buyers can approach Chelsea

Platinum City Rovers, who are ninth on the GladAfrica Championship log have an opportunity to announce their arrival in the Premier Soccer League with the scalp of three-time winners SuperSport United on Saturday at 6pm. Matsatsantsa haven't had the best of luck in the Nedbank Cup in the last four years, failing to make it past the last 16 round since the last time they won the competition in 2017. Coach Kaitano Tembo's men are in ninth place in the DStv Premiership, 22 points behind log-leading Mamelodi Sundowns.

Their failure to challenge for the league this season might just be the motivation they need, as the Nedbank Cup becomes the only realistic chance at silverware. An unfamiliar all ABC Motsepe League encounter takes centre stage on Sunday as Summer Dynamos welcome the visit of Black Eagles to the Chatsworth Stadium at 3pm. Dynamos, who are set to compete at the national playoffs in a couple of weeks, have former Bloemfontein Celtics coach, Clinton Larsen at the helm and will go into this encounter as favourites.

Their squad depth and experience has set them apart from the rest in their league and will play a vital role in their cup run as well.

