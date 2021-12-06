TS Galaxy and Chippa United grapple as relegation battle heats up

Durban - TS Galaxy will clash with Chippa United at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday in a 5:30 pm kickoff as the fight for survival heats up in the DSTV Premiership. The two sides will come to blows as their battle to climb away from the danger of relegation intensifies.

The Rockets and The Chilli Boys are both coming off the back of disappointing defeats. Chippa lost 2-1 at home to Golden Arrows while Galaxy were given a footballing lesson by a resurgent Marumo Gallants outfit, going down 3-1 in Limpopo. Galaxy Coach, Sead Ramovic, brought on Ethan Brooks and Wayde Lakay at half-time against Gallants and the pair looked the part as they both contributed in a positive second half showing, Lakay capped off his performance with a wonder goal at the end. The mentor will certainly hope these individuals play a key role in their clash with Chippa Mpengesi’s men. Ramovic encouraged his team to look for positives and his players to grow from their mistakes in the previous match. He hopes those lessons will help them going into this clash with Chippa.

“We have to learn with each game and take these lessons forward.” “We have enough time to work on rectifying errors. We have to be at our best in every game that we play in the DSTV Premiership if we want the results,” he said. The Bosnian international’s Galaxy side will hope to improve on their head-to-head record against this week’s opposition and will be looking for their first ever victory against the visitors.Their three previous encounters in top flight football have ended in two victories for Chippa and their last match playing out to an entertaining 1-1 stalemate in Gqebherha.