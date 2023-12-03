TS Galaxy beat AmaZulu to set up Carling Knockout final against Stellenbosch FC

TS Galaxy secured a 3-2 victory over AmaZulu and booked their spot in the Carling Knockout Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday. The Rockets broke KwaZulu-Natal hearts as they eliminated Usuthu to set up the deciding clash against Stellenbosch on the 16th of December at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The visitors flew out of the blocks in this encounter as they scored two goals in the first 26 minutes, shocking the hosts and their supporters into silence. Galaxy’s leading man on the day Lehlohonolo Mojela surprisingly broke the deadlock inside the first minute of play as Sead Ramovic’s boys executed a well-planned press. Mpho Mvelase, who was the leader in the press throughout the game dispossessed his man at the centre of the pitch before playing a neat through ball for Mojela.

The 27-year-old striker showed great strength to hold off the efforts of Ramahlwe Mphahlele and slotted his low shot past Veli Mothwa in between the sticks. AmaZulu seemed to be awoken by conceding the early goal and responded with positive play of their own and perhaps should’ve levelled the scores in the 23rd minute through midfielder Pule Eksteim. The 32-year-old maestro disappointingly fluffed his line when faced 1v1 with the goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari after being played through on goal smartly by Ethan Brooks.

Three minutes later, Usuthu were made to rue that chance as the visitors doubled their lead through a controversial penalty. Brazilian-born midfielder Higor Vidal showed great composure to send Veli Mothwa the wrong way after the Bafana Bafana international was adjudged to have tripped Mojela for the penalty. Things seemed to be heading for a sour conclusion for the hosts, who were determined to ensure their place in a final at their own stadium.

Having gone two goals down and needing a goal, Usuthu head coach Pablo Franco Martin made three substitutions at the break as he brought on attackers Chidi Kwem, Tshepang Moremi and defender Taariq Fielies for Ekstein, Wayde Joost and Mlondi Mbanjwa. The alteration seemed to breathe life into AmaZulu as they pulled one back in the 76th minute through Kwem. The Nigerian-born forward’s eyes lit up with an open goal in front of him after strike partner Sede Dion had done well to knock down a cross between a defender and the goalkeeper.

Just as AmaZulu attempted to throw bodies forward in search of an equaliser, second-half Galaxy substitute Samir Nurkovic popped up in stoppage time to make the score 3-1, seemingly burying Usuthu. Even though Dion found a second for AmaZulu a minute later, it was too little too late for AmaZulu as they crashed out of the competition. For, another opportunity to write their names in history beckons after qualifying for their second final in four years and will look to emulate their efforts of 2019 when they lifted the Nedbank Cup.