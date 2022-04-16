TS Galaxy boost survival hopes after vital win over Sekhukhune United

Johannesburg — TS Galaxy climbed back out of the relegation zone following a narrow 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in a DStv Premiership encounter at the Makhulong Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Orebotse Mongae scored the all-important goal inside the opening 10 minutes as the Rockets halted a six-match winless run to leapfrog Swallows into 14th place and go three points clear of the bottom two.

Both teams were looking to snap lengthy winless streaks, but it was the visitors who got off to a flying start when they broke the deadlock after just eight minutes. Marks Munyai picked out Mongae inside the box and the midfielder beat Toaster Nsabata with a composed finish to register his second goal of the season. MacDonald Makhubedu's side attempted to find a quick response as Yusuf Maart released Nkanyiso Madonsela through on goal in the 12th minute, but the left-back was unable to beat the on-rushing Melusi Buthelezi.

Nsabata was then called into action four minutes later to deny Bathusi Aubaas from range and Lifa Hlongwane failed to convert on the follow-up. After Nsabata made a more routine save from Mongae midway through the first half, the hosts ramped up the pressure on the opposition goal, with Roderick Kabwe and Madonsela missing the target with their respective shots before Pogiso Mahlangu tested Buthelezi in the 31st minute. Justin Shonga came closest for Babina Noko when he rattled the crossbar six minute before the break as Galaxy held onto their slender one-goal lead at halftime.

Nsabata was alert to the danger four minutes after the restart when Aubaas attempted to catch the goalkeeper off his line, but the outcome was only a corner. Charlton Mashumba should have done better in the 64th minute after being played in by Mahlangu, only to blaze his effort wide of the goal, while at the other end, Aubaas forced Nsabata into another save on 69 minutes. Sekhukhune kept pushing for the equaliser and Chibuike Ohizu came within inches of rescuing a point in the second minute of stoppage time when he fired wide of the mark.

