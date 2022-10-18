TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi urges PSL clubs to do more for women’s football

Johannesburg — TS Galaxy chairperson Tim Sukazi has encouraged all 32 clubs in the PSL to launch a ladies team, especially after Banyana Banyana’s Women’s Africa Cup on Nations title win. In 2009, Sasol and Safa created the Sasol League as they wanted to nurture women’s football and provide a feeder to the various national teams.

That initiative was successful, with some of the players moving abroad, while others have represented Banyana as well. The league holds an annual National Championship playoff to crown the creme de la creme among the nine provincial champions. That was followed by the launch of the national women’s league – the Hollywoodbets Super League – by Safa in 2019.

The finalists of the Sasol National Championship playoffs get promoted to the Super League, which is superior and semi-professional. Despite these strides, there has been a poor response from PSL clubs. Only three sides have a women’s team: TS Galaxy, Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM, who bought Bloemfontein Celtic’s status. Speaking yesterday on day one of the 2022 national playoffs at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Sukazi pleaded with PSL clubs to create women’s teams.

“My presence here is not necessarily about TS Galaxy alone. It’s about the agenda of women in the South African football context,” Sukazi said. “I think the time has come whereby as stakeholders in the game – especially clubs at the highest level – we have ladies teams in the football space. “It can’t be Sundowns, TS Galaxy and Royal AM’s thing. The entire league must be involved. I think that will be the development of women’s football.

“Women’s football is the future. I am advocating for all the PSL or Premiership clubs to be represented at the highest level of women’s football. I am calling on everyone to come. We talk about all kinds of things in favour of women, but we pay lip service. We are not doing what we are supposed to.” Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are the biggest clubs in South Africa, but they are yet to venture into women’s football – something that has bemused many. “We want to see the big clubs play a part. They are key to this and the development of the game in women’s football at large,” Sukazi said.

Sasol and Hollywoodbets’ bid to nurture women’s football paid off when Banyana won Wafcon for the first time in July. “As soon as we had an organised league as a country at the highest level, we started seeing our national team improving,” former player agent Sukazi said. “I personally attribute our triumph in the Cup of Nations to the professional league in women’s football. Some of our ladies are playing in Europe as well.”

Meanwhile, TS Galaxy began their quest for automatic promotion to the Super League with a 2-2 draw against Western Cape team Dangerous Heroes yesterday. TS Galaxy were 2-0 down following Anelisa Makeleni’s brace, before Maphashe Popela and Rennika Khoza completed the comeback. TS Galaxy will have to beat Copperbelt today to keep alive their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Full results from Day 1: Lindelani Ladies 6 - 0 Royal Wizards Dangerous Heroes Ladies 2 - 2 TS Galaxy Ladies