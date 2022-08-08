TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic says his side was the better team in stalemate with AmaZulu

Durban - TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has insisted that his side were the better team in their 0-0 opening day stalemate against AmaZulu at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon. Stats can certainly back-up Ramovic’s assertion as the Rockets had 62% ball possession with a lack of finesse in the final third letting them down at the end of the day.

“I think that we controlled the game. We had better chances. My team had the ability and space to control the game. We wanted to win but we knew that AmaZulu are a well organized side who adopt a possession based style of play. We wanted to press them with intensity and aggression,” said Ramovic. The German did concede that his side let themselves down in the final third and that they need to improve their finishing going forward if they want to achieve their target of a top eight finish this term. “Putting the ball in the back of the net is something that we need to improve on. I have to compliment my team. We will continue and hopefully will be better in the final third in the next game,” he said.

One player who debuted in the game for the Rockets was Sibusiso Vilakazi who joined the club during the off season from Mamelodi Sundowns. Vilakazi appeared to be lacking match fitness and was subsequently withdrawn after an hour with Orebotse Mongae being introduced. Ramovic said that he expects the veteran to improve as time progresses. “Sibusiso is a skilful player and he showed it today. In the pre-season, he carried an injury and so could not play 90 minutes. Thus far, I know he is a professional guy. He will soon be able to play for 90 minutes and will help us a lot this season,” said Ramovic.

