TS Galaxy dump Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs out of Nedbank Cup

Johannesburg — Nigerian Augustine Chidi Kwem scored the only goal of the game as TS Galaxy dumped Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday night. This was one of the most highly-anticipated clashes in Nedbank Cup this term after the two teams' meeting in the final in 2018 - where the then GladAfrica Championship reigned supreme following a 1-0 win at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

But with a lot having changed since then, the script was expected to change by many. But it was not to be as Kwem’s solo goal inflicted more misery into Chiefs who are on course to extend their trophyless run to at seven seasons in succession. Chiefs came into this encounter under a lot of pressure, given that they have an ongoing arbitration as they are appealing to play the matches that they forfeited in the league due to the outbreak of Covid-19 at their base early in December. With both teams coming from a long break due to Afcon, there were struggles from both sides. But surprisingly it was the visitors that had the upper hand from start to finish, while Chiefs didn’t have any sort of fluidity in their build-up play.

However, after the two teams finished the term on a high note in the league in December, they were eager to continue with the momentum in the New Year. Chiefs, moreover, were boasted by the return of most of their key players from sickbay. But all eyes were locked on Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who had scored two goals in the last three matches. Ngcobo didn’t disappoint after the start, proving to be a threat to Galaxy’s defence in the early stages of the when they were in attack. However, it was the side from Nelspruit that nearly found the breakthrough midway through the first half. Teboho Munyai raced down the flank, before whipping in a square ball that found Lindokuhle Mbatha who forced a save out of Brandon Petersen.

That was the boost that the visitors needed as they continued to send more numbers going forward with some build-up play. Galaxy's dangerman was the experienced Mbatha who was stretching the home side's defence in the wide channels. Although that was a pretty sight for coach Sead Ramovic, after his pre-match remarks that they were playing in this match for a victory, he must have been worried about his team’s wasteful acts - as every goal counts in a knockout match. The Rockets continued to pile the pressure on Amakhosi early in the second stanza. And Petersen tried to keep Chiefs in the game with some telling saves as Augustine Kwem came close to grabbing the lead for his side with two pin-point shots.

However, the Nigerian striker would eventually be gifted the lead in his third attempt from close-range. Phathutshedzo Nange made a costly backpass that was intercepted by Kwem who thumped the ball past a helpless Petersen in goal. The Glamour Boys, though, tried to go in search of the equaliser as they sent more numbers forward, with Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic entering the field of play. But it was Keagan Dolly that had a clear chance but he fluffed his shot. In the end, though, it was another deserving victory for the Rockets, who echoed the sentiments of president Tim Sukazi during the build-up. Sukazi had said that they’ve since become the rivals of Chefs since that epic win at Mabhida.