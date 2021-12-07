TS Galaxy fight back to win and leapfrog Chippa United

Durban — TS Galaxy came back from a goal down to convincingly claim victory against Chippa United at the Mbombela Stadium and leapfrog their opponents into 12th place on the DStv Premiership table. With both sides coming off the back of home defeats, Chippa United made a dream start with a cleverly worked corner routine in the 6th minute, setting up Mokgakolodi Ngele for a powerful low shot that was parried by Galaxy keeper, Marlon Heugh but Bienvenu Evanga was there to tap in for his second goal in as many matches.

Ten minutes later and Galaxy were level in the 17th minute through Sinethemba Mngomezulu. The former Uthongathi man benefited off poor goalkeeping as Chippa keeper, Ayanda Mtshali, made a hash of a low driven cross and put the ball in the path of Mngomezulu who finished with conviction. The Rockets were awarded a controversial penalty in the 83rd minute as Wayde Lakay fell inside the box following a strong challenge by Azola Matrose. Substitute Menzi Ndwandwe stepped up and slotted past Mtshali in goal.

Lakay made sure of the victory with a stunner in the 92nd minute, combining well with Ndwandwe and then firing a long range shot into the top corner leaving the keeper with no chance. Galaxy’s next assignment in the league sees them visit the Orlando Stadium to take on Orlando Pirates on Saturday, while Chippa welcome Benni McCarthy’s Amazulu to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on the same day.