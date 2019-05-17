TS Galaxy are hoping to pile on more misery for Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy aim to add misery to Kaizer Chiefs’ predicament. Amakhosi haven’t lifted silverware since 2014/15 and finished outside top eight in the league this season.

Galaxy are out to spoil the party for Amakhosi tomorrow at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in the Nedbank Cup final at 7pm.

The assistant coach at Galaxy, Thulani Nkosi, was in form at a press conference yesterday in Durban.

“Their supporters will not support them. They will put them under pressure. I don’t see Chiefs fans motivating their players. But we are not too worried about our opposition. We are more worried about us.

“Whatever they are facing, it is their own baby. We are here to play the final and win the trophy and go to Africa as well. That’s how it is. For Chiefs, it is all misery. The pressure is on Chiefs and their coach,” Nkosi said with confidence.

Chiefs are the most successful team in the history of the tournament with 13 triumphs.

“For us it is an honour to reach the cup final. Playing a big team like Kaizer Chiefs is a huge motivation for our boys.

“They want to market their talent because it is their ambition to play for one of the biggest teams in South Africa.

“We don’t have any player in our side that has ever played at Moses Mabhida Stadium. That on its own tells that they will be motivated,” he added.

Galaxy are looking to become the first team from the National First Division to lift the Nedbank Cup.

“We boast a very good away record. We played all our games away from home in this year’s edition of the Nedbank Cup. So, playing at Moses Mabhida won’t be a problem for us.”





