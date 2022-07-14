TS Galaxy make big statement with Sibusiso Vilakazi and Xola Mlambo signings

Johannesburg - TS Galaxy on Thursday secured the services of Sibusiso 'Vila' Vilakazi and Xola Mlambo ahead of the new season. Galaxy have been going about their business quietly as they nailed down the futures of some of their most precious assets in Given Msimango, Lindokuhle Mbatha and Bathusi Aubaas.

Story continues below Advertisement

The arrival of high profile names like 'Vila' from Mamelodi Sundowns and Mlambo as a free agent is a big statement of intent following the club's 13th place finish in the DStv Premiership last season. The 32-year-old Vilakazi arrives in Mpumalanga after a successful six years at Sundowns where he won four league titles, a Telkom Knockout and Caf Super Cup. He made 138 appearances in the colours of the Brazilians with 29 goals and 28 assists to his name.

The 2013/2014 Footballer of the Year brings with him a wealth of experience and will hope to reignite his career following an injury-interrupted last two years. The Soweto-born Xola Mlambo was a part of a huge list of players released by AmaZulu at the end of the season following a tumultuous season at the Durban based club.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mlambo is a well-travelled professional having previously been on the books of Orlando Pirates and Chippa United and will aid Sead Ramovic reconstruction of the Galaxy. Galaxy did just enough to ensure another season in the top flight after fighting back from going eight games without a win at the start of last season. The arrival of Bosnian Ramovic was a huge boost for the Mpumalanga bases side and the arrival of these two midfielder could spell a new era for the club. @ScribeSmiso

Story continues below Advertisement