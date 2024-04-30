TS Galaxy slam Rulani Mokwena for saying coach ordered Bongani Zungu injury

By Mthobisi Nozulela

TS Galaxy has hit back at comments made by Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena that the Mpumalanga club set out to deliberately injure Bongani Zungu as some sort of revenge for his tackle on Bernard Parker earlier this season. The Mpumalanga-based club said the Masandawana coach and mentor had lied through his teeth and they were giving him 24 hours to prove his claims, failing which the club and coach would institute legal proceedings against him. In a post-match interview, the outspoken Mokwena claimed that TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramović and his players had planned to injure Zungu.

“I am disappointed with the tackle on Bongani Zungu, I am very disappointed because I was told already last night that the coach of the opposition showed that tackle that Bongani Zungu made on Bernard Parker and showed it to the players and said don’t forget what Bongani Zungu did,” Mokwena reportedly said. In a brief statement on Facebook, TS Galaxy said they took exception to the comments made by Mokwena and also described the comments as an embarrassment to the beautiful game. “TS Galaxy FC takes serious exception to the comments made by Mamelodi Sundowns FC coach Rulani Mokwena insinuating that our Head Coach instigated the injury suffered by Sundowns player Bongani Zungu during our match last night. Mokoena lied blatantly through his teeth”.

“Which we deem to be serious embarrassment to our game never mind the Club that he represents. If Mokoena still believes in his own lies, we are now calling him out publicly to prove his claim within 24 hours, failing which our club and our coach will assert their rights in law,” read the statement Zungu was red carded earlier this season when he put in a horrific challenge on Parker which resulted in the striker requiring surgery and missing out of action for months. Some observers thought the injury was a career ending injury, but Parker, who is also known as Die Hond, made his league return in the match against Sundowns on Monday night.

He was handed an opportunity to score from the penalty spot, but goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saved his spot kick, ruining his dream comeback. On Monday, Zungu was on the other end when Orebotse Mongae made a horrific challenge on the Sundown Number 8, which saw the midfielder being substituted shortly thereafter. “I am very disappointed because you know these things happen and I can say to you once again to you , I know for a fact that Zungu’s tackle can happen in any other game anywhere... but we have forgiven and we have moved because it’s a contact sport and it’s there but now we go and we intentionally injure players and we send out these things, it is a bit disappointing from a professional level,” said Mokwena