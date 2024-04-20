Tshegofatso Mabasa the hero once again as Orlando Pirates beat ten-man AmaZulu

Tshegofatso Mabasa scored the only goal of the game as Orlando Pirates had to dig deep to pick up the maximum points from their DStv Premiership game against AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night. It was a second win against the same opposition in as many weeks for Jose Riveiro’s men. Last week, Pirates ended Usuthu’s Nedbank Cup campaign, and they continued their dominance over the Durban team in a league clash on Saturday.

Mabasa’s goal in the deserved 1-0 win came after a lot of hard work against defensively resolute AmaZulu outfit that was forced to play much of the game after Abbubaker Mobara was shown an early red card. Playing against his former team, Mobara was set for an early shower after hacking down Patrick Maswanganyi in the 21st minute. Without Mobara in the heart of midfield, Usuthu had to change their approach, and they scaled down their attack as they looked to contain and keep their rivals quiet.

Despite having the bulk of the ball possession, and creating more scoring opportunities, Ezimnyama Ngenkani were just unable to put the ball in the back of the net, with AmaZulu happy to let them play while sitting back to absorb the pressure. The deadlock was finally broken through a brilliant link-up by Maswanganyi, Monnapule Saleng and Mabasa in the 75th minute. A searching through pass behind the AmaZulu defence was picked up by Saleng, who layed it off beautifully for Mabasa, who put the ball in the net, giving the home side a deserved lead.

Just a few minutes later, AmaZulu had a chance to draw level, but Moremi blazed the ball over the bar. In the end, EzikaMagebhula were able to hold on to the lead and walk away with all three points. Their next game in the league is against Royal AM next week, while AmaZulu entertain Chippa United.