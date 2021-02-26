TTM beat Swallows FC to advance to Nedbank Cup quarter-finals
DURBAN –Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila’s veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi was the hero on the night as his two saves from consecutive spot-kicks earned his side a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Swallows FC in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 victory at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday night.
The resulted earned TTM a fourth consecutive victory in all competitions and continues their resurgence since the start of February.
TTM were the better side in the first half with Moroka Swallows having not had a single shot at goal before the 40th minute of the game. Thabo Mnyamane went on to give TTM the lead in the 18th minute with a well-struck left-footed free-kick which went beyond the reach of Swallows keeper Virgil Vries.
Swallows started to come to life in the 40th minute as Kgaogelo Sekgota blasted a free-kick which was well-saved by TTM keeper Washington Arubi.
Four minutes later, Swallows centre-back Sipho Sibiya made amends for giving away the free-kick which led to Mnyamane’s goal as he managed to rise and head home following a free-kick which was whipped in from the left by Joseph Mhlongo to equalize for Swallows.
Sibiya ended up injuring himself in the process of scoring as the wet conditions caused by the rain caused a painful slip, though fortunately, he was able to continue.
Seven minutes after the break, TTM re-took the lead, scoring a nearly identical goal to the one Sibiya scored as Rhulani Manzini scored with a header.
Vuyo Mere went on to exploit TTM’s vulnerability in the 75th minute as he headed home from a corner.
In the first half of extra time, Meshack Maphangule had a chance to win the game for TTM from the penalty spot but ended up having his attempt saved by Vries.
Though Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali missed TTM’s third penalty, Mere and Musa Nyatama had Swallow’s third and fourth spot-kicks saved by Arubi which won TTM the game.
IOL Sport