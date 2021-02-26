TTM beat Swallows FC to advance to Nedbank Cup quarter-finals

DURBAN –Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila’s veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi was the hero on the night as his two saves from consecutive spot-kicks earned his side a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Swallows FC in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 victory at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday night.

The resulted earned TTM a fourth consecutive victory in all competitions and continues their resurgence since the start of February.

TTM were the better side in the first half with Moroka Swallows having not had a single shot at goal before the 40th minute of the game. Thabo Mnyamane went on to give TTM the lead in the 18th minute with a well-struck left-footed free-kick which went beyond the reach of Swallows keeper Virgil Vries.

Swallows started to come to life in the 40th minute as Kgaogelo Sekgota blasted a free-kick which was well-saved by TTM keeper Washington Arubi.

Four minutes later, Swallows centre-back Sipho Sibiya made amends for giving away the free-kick which led to Mnyamane’s goal as he managed to rise and head home following a free-kick which was whipped in from the left by Joseph Mhlongo to equalize for Swallows.