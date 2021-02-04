TTM stun Supersport United to progress in Nedbank Cup

Astonishing Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) caused the biggest upset of the season by defeating SuperSport United 1-0 in a Nedbank Cup last-32 match at Thohoyandou Stadium on Thursday evening.

The first half ended goalless although TTM could have felt hard done by because referee Michael Mosemeng failed to penalise SuperSport defender Keenan Phillips for a deliberate handball in the eighth minute.

Despite the oppressive heat, both sides were full of running to show attacking intent. TTM had a few runs into the opposition goalmouth but were hesitant or goal-shy when scoring opportunities emerged.

SuperSport's Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza, the two lethal weapons in their side's attacking armoury were marked tightly. It allowed players around Grobler and Gabuza more freedom in the striking zone, but TTM's defence remained unbowed.

There were early second-half signs that SuperSport were poised to score first, but after a few misses, they found themselves trailing just past the hour mark when midfielder Thabo Mnyamane scored. Mnyamane, who joined TTM from SuperSport two seasons ago, flicked a goalmouth cross well wide of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.