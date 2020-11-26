Twitter reacts as Ernst Middendorp goes back to Maritzburg United

DURBAN – Maritzburg United appointed German Ernst Middendorp as their new coach on Thursday evening. The 62-year-old succeeds Eric Tinkler as coach of the Team of Choice following the former Bafana Bafana player's sacking earlier this week. Whilst he won two trophies with Kaizer Chiefs during his first stint as coach of the Glamour Boys between 2005-2007, Middendorp’s reputation is mixed in South African circles due to his history of not staying at clubs for long and due to his tactics which has jokingly described as “helicopter football”. The amount of clubs that Middendorp has led in his 33-year football career also exceeds the number of clubs that controversial former France attacker Nicolas Anelka played for. Due to his experience, some do feel that Middendorp will steady the ship of the Kwa-Zulu Natal Midlands club following their poor start to the season.

However, naturally, not all fans reacted positively to Maritzburg’s appointment of Middendorp.

Others have suggested that Maritzburg’s appointment of Middendorp could serve as a bad omen for the veteran tactician’s former employers Kaizer Chiefs. Middendorp had Chiefs on the verge of winning the league last season before a dramatic late season slump led to Mamelodi Sundowns claiming league glory on the final day of the season.

The Chiefs side that he led also dramatically lost the 2018/19 Nedbank Cup final to then National First Division side TS Galaxy.

He Ernest Middendorp reminds of Captain Die Hard from There's a Zulu On My Stoep, the coach just can't be put out of the game for long🤞🏿🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RA9OTF0pdj — Gontse (@G_ee010) November 26, 2020

What has Ernst Middendorp ever achieved in the @OfficialPSL that made @MaritzburgUtd appoint him for a third stint as their coach, while the likes of @bennimccarthy17, Gordon Igesund & Owen Da Gama are jobless? — Michael Madyira (@MG_Madyira) November 26, 2020

Sorry Madame. I couldn't submit on time because Maritzburg United re-appointed Ernst Middendorp for like the fifth time and I'm too sick to leave bed now. — Patrice (@420patrick69) November 26, 2020

Coach Ernst Middendorp is back in the #DStvPrem to haunt that other FC from Soweto, watch the space 😂😂😂😂😂 kuta tika 🔥😂 — Charles Twin Ra Tsakisile (@Prof_Charles1) November 26, 2020

Can't wait to see him beating chiefs Home and away 😂😂😭😭. That would be his chance to prove to them that he was underappreciated at chiefs. — CHRIS (@ChrisSentsomedi) November 26, 2020

Remove the word "new" , he is not new! This is disrespect to Tinkler, how could you replace him with this old man? pic.twitter.com/LCvAjEe8n8 — Mchenge SA 🇿🇦 (@ec_mz01) November 26, 2020

He must just sign a lifetime contract pic.twitter.com/08uguH9GwB — Sakhi M (@SakhiMalangeni1) November 26, 2020

I have officially stopped supporting you @MaritzburgUtd , you are clearly not serious about soccer — Sandile Ngwenya (@Scrum014) November 26, 2020

