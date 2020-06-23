Two Kaizer Chiefs players test positive for Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Two players have tested positive for the pandemic coronavirus at Kaizer Chiefs, the Soweto giants announced on their official website on Tuesday afternoon. On Friday, the club conducted a string of tests for Covid-19 as they began their preparations for the resumption of the domestic season. A total of 70 individuals were tested, which included players, members of the technical team and other club officials, and from the those tests two footballers, who remain unnamed, tested positive for the virus. “Following a series of Covid-19 tests conducted last Friday, two Kaizer Chiefs players’ results have come back positive from the laboratory,” the statement read. “At the time of doing these tests, players and officials were screened and monitored by healthcare workers and team doctors. None of the people tested showed any signs or symptoms of Covid-19.”

To ensure no one came into contact with other people prior to getting tested, the medical team arranged for the players, technical team and club officials to come for their examination on different time slots.

However, the club has since ensured that “the infected duo will be in self-isolation for the stipulated period of 14 days. They will be retested after the isolation period and if their tests come back negative, they will then be able to rejoin the team”.

The two new positive cases at Chiefs means the number of infections is up to six in the PSL. In the last two days Bloemfontein Celtic announced that midfielder Given Mashikinya had tested positive and Stellenbosch FC also sent out a statement that three staff members had also contracted virus.

The total number of confirmed cases is seven. Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari was the first player to test positive for the virus in early May. He has since recovered and tested negative.

@MihlaliBaleka





IOL Sport