Under-fire Orlando Pirates secure morale-boosting win over Black Leopards

DURBAN – A brace from Tshegofatso Mabaso and a late goal from Gabadinho Mhango earned Orlando Pirates a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Black Leopards at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Thursday night.

Mabaso’s first goal came just after half-time as Sea Robbers utility man Wayde Jooste produced a good run, penetrating the Lidoda Duvha defence before picking out Mabasa with a low ball and the latter clinically struck the ball into the net.

The second came in the 66th minute as Jooste picked up the ball as Leopards cleared their lines following a Pirates corner. Jooste played in a neat forward long-ball finding Mabasa whose initial header hit the post before he struck home the rebound beyond the reach of Leopards keeper Jonas Mendes.

Pirates’ third goal came in the 87th minute as Mhango produced a good finish, blasting the ball into the Leopards net to complete the thrashing.

Entering the game on the back of three competitive defeats in succession, Pirates lack of confidence in front of goal showed as despite dominating possession, Pirates struggled to get any shots on target in the first half.

Pirates had a few good chances to score in the first half but made a hash of them before the 40th minute as Kabelo Dlamini shot a decent attempt, going for placement instead of power but he was just wide.

Leopards never really threatened the goal of Pirates keeper Wayne Sandilands throughout the game as Ovidy Karuru didn’t really appear to have his scoring boots on.

Edwin Gyimah was the only player from Lidoda Duvha who had a decent game as he made some vital touches, clearances, and interceptions, probably preventing Pirates from scoring a few more goals.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport