Vasili Manousakis set to lead AmaZulu on interim basis after Benni McCarthy’s sacking

Durban - Vasili Manousakis is set to be named AmaZulu’s interim coach until the end of the season, a reliable source has confirmed to IOL Sport. Usuthu are without a coach after Benni McCarthy was sacked on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisment

The source added that Usuthu are currently searching for their new coach and would like the new coach to assume full-time responsibility of the club from next season. However, they are hoping to reach an agreement with a new coach in the near future and want to allow the new coach time to familiarise themselves with the surroundings at the Durban based club. McCarthy’s 14-month reign in charge of Usuthu ended last week amidst inconsistent performances and amidst the former Bafana Bafana star repeatedly publicly calling on the club’s management to back him with new signings. After finishing a historic high second place last season, AmaZulu are struggling for a top eight finish this season.

Since taking ownership of the club ahead of last season, AmaZulu Chairman Sandile Zungu has pumped in financial resources into the club. Since Zungu’s term as Chairman started, Usuthu have brought in well known players such as Veli Mothwa, Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga.

Story continues below Advertisment

Their reputation from being perennial relegation candidates has ended and there will naturally be high expectations on their next coach to help the club build it towards it’s overall target of winning the league by the time it celebrates it’s 100 year anniversary in 2032. Given that AmaZulu have more resources than they used to in the past, they will naturally be linked to the most highly-rated tacticians in the country including Cavin Johnson and Gavin Hunt. Four-time league winning coach Hunt is without a job after parting ways with Chippa United earlier in the season. The biggest successes of Hunt’s career came while he was managing SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits, clubs which were somewhat similar to the standing AmaZulu finds themselves in now, so on paper, this could potentially make him a plausible choice for the Usuthu hot seat.

Story continues below Advertisment

The highly-rated Johnson has been linked with the likes of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and is currently a free-agent, having last served as assistant coach to Pitso Mosimane at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Story continues below Advertisment