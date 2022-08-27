Veteran AmaZulu striker Majoro breaks Cape Town City hearts in MTN8

Durban — Veteran striker Lehlohonolo Majoro scored a goal in the second half of extra time to see AmaZulu through to the semi-finals of the MTN 8 at the expense of Cape Town City. The game ended 2-1 to Usuthu. AmaZulu became the first team to book their place in the semi-finals of the MTN8. They will aim to end a trophy drought which has extended to 30 years.

Usuthu made a fast start to the game, taking the lead after nine minutes. Gabadinho Mhango took advantage of City’s defensive miscommunication and played the ball towards Augustine Kwem who slotted it beyond the reach of Darren Keet. City had 70% ball possession in the first half of normal time but had only two shots on target. Khanyisa Mayo was guilty of wasting several opportunities. However, he was the most ambitious attacker from the Western Cape side’s attack and he drew his side level in first half stoppage time. Wayde Lekay won possession and crossed into the path of Mayo who converted from close range.

Mhango was once again strongly involved in the build-up to AmaZulu’s second goal. The Malawian attacker forced a save from Keet with a late burst of energy. Keet could only parry the ball into the path of Majoro who tucked home from close range. Both Keet and AmaZulu keeper Veli Mothwa proved why they are both regarded as being among the best in the land by making key saves for their respective sides. Keet was forced into an excellent reflex save in the 87th minute. Kwem produced a good turn, getting the better of two City defenders before shooting but the former Bafana Bafana keeper was up to the task.

Mduduzi Mdantsane produced a clean strike in second half stoppage time which looked to be headed for goal. Bafana Bafana second choice keeper Mothwa was up to the task, making a hard save look easy. Both teams will be in action on Saturday. AmaZulu travel to the FNB Stadium to play against Kaizer Chiefs. City will travel to the Mbombela Stadium to play against TS Galaxy. @eshlinv

