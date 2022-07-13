Victor Letsoalo joins Sekhukhune United — reports

Johannesburg — Victor Letsoalo has joined Sekhukhune United on a three year deal, according to reports.
The news, as reported by FARPost, comes as a surprise as the 29-year-old had been tipped to potentially join Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates.
The Bafana Bafana striker scored 15 goals last season, finishing as the second highest scorer in the South African top-flight. The only player who scored more goals than him was Peter Shalulile who found the back of the net 23 times.
Cape Town born Letsoalo was a star performer for the Royal AM side that surprisingly finished third in their debut season last term, earning qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup.
It remains to be seen how Royal AM will cope with not only the departure of Letsoalo but also of former coach John Maduka who has since moved across Kwa-Zulu Natal to take charge of Maritzburg United.
Zwane must focus on getting Chiefs to Sundowns level, not Pirates
Swallows FC keep wallet out as they sign Lindokuhle Mtshali from Golden Arrows
Royal AM coach Khabo Zondo downplays claims he’ll be shaking off the rust
Chippa United say they will be patient with hometown hero Daine Klate
Sundowns are breaking the trend of South African clubs signing international ‘plumbers’
Keegan Allan signs with Swallows FC
Maduka earned rave reviews for his tactical maturity last season.
Sekhukhune earned a modest 11th place finish last season in what was also their debut campaign in the South African top-flight. While Babina Noko started last season strongly, they were poor during the second half of the campaign and roped in Owen Da Gama to help them avoid a potential relegation battle which they did not have to contend with.
Da Gama has since left Sekhukhune but the club has shown strong intent to improve. They have signed experienced campaigners in Daniel Cardoso, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Linda Mntambo while they have also roped in Denwin Farmer and Ivorian goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare.
IOL Sport