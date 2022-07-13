Victor Letsoalo joins Sekhukhune United — reports

The news, as reported by FARPost, comes as a surprise as the 29-year-old had been tipped to potentially join Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates.

The Bafana Bafana striker scored 15 goals last season, finishing as the second highest scorer in the South African top-flight. The only player who scored more goals than him was Peter Shalulile who found the back of the net 23 times.

Cape Town born Letsoalo was a star performer for the Royal AM side that surprisingly finished third in their debut season last term, earning qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup.

It remains to be seen how Royal AM will cope with not only the departure of Letsoalo but also of former coach John Maduka who has since moved across Kwa-Zulu Natal to take charge of Maritzburg United.