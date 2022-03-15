Victory against Sundowns was just a stepping stone for Maritzburg’s Keegan Ritchie

Johannesburg - Maritzburg United shocked log-leading Mamelodi Sundowns last week when they beat them for the first time since 2018, and the team will be looking to build on that result according to left back Keegan Ritchie The Team of Choice had one victory in their last 15 matches before this encounter with the Brazilians, and languished perilously just above the relegation zone.

Ritchie believes their victory against the champions in waiting could give the players a boost at just the right time for them to end the season on a high. "The win against Sundowns gave a good boost in terms of confidence, we understand that we're still not safe, but we're looking sharp at training and the mood is lifted in the camp," he explained. ALSO READ: Christian Eriksen ’in good shape’ as he returns to Danish squad after cardiac arrest

Ritchie himself has had a relatively good last six months in the KZN capital, featuring in all but one of the club's last 11 games. The 31-year-old has cemented himself as an important figure in Maritzburg's revival and has highlighted the importance of getting points on the board rather than putting in 'pretty performances'. "For now we understand that getting points is the only objective rather than playing the most eye pleasing football. "

Preparations ahead of our #DStvPrem encounter against @SekhukhuneFc tomorrow afternoon at the Emirates Airline Park. #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/FGtl9bXBGM — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) March 15, 2022 "We only have to do better in converting our chances in front of goal, we create a lot of chances and if we take those than we could get at least nine points in the next few games then we can start playing the kind of football the Maritzburg supporters like"

