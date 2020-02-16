DURBAN – AmaZulu are reeling at the foot of the Absa Premiership table and time is running out for the club, but coach Jozef Vukusic feels that he is still the right man for the job.
Usuthu have endured turbulent times in the new year. They have just registered one victory in eight league matches so far in 2020.
The future looks bleak for Usuthu having suffered six defeats, one win and one draw.
But Vukusic is not considering throwing in the towel any time soon.
"If I came to that point then, it is okay but I'm far away from that (stepping down). It is a challenge, big challenge (we are facing). When you follow from outside, it is different.