Vukusic not throwing in the towel at Usuthu









FILE - AmaZulu coach Jozef Vukusic Photo: Howard Cleland/BackpagePix DURBAN – AmaZulu are reeling at the foot of the Absa Premiership table and time is running out for the club, but coach Jozef Vukusic feels that he is still the right man for the job. Usuthu have endured turbulent times in the new year. They have just registered one victory in eight league matches so far in 2020. The future looks bleak for Usuthu having suffered six defeats, one win and one draw. But Vukusic is not considering throwing in the towel any time soon. "If I came to that point then, it is okay but I'm far away from that (stepping down). It is a challenge, big challenge (we are facing). When you follow from outside, it is different.

"I'm in this process with my team. I have no doubt that I'm still the right man. I'm very honest and I say it as it is. When I came here, the team was on two points. What do you think? Must we go for a title? It is difficult but we've done a lot of work," Vukusic explained after succumbing to a 2-1 loss against Lamontville Golden Arrows this past weekend at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

Knox Mutizwa notched up a brace for Abafana Bes'thende to steer his side to victory and closer to safety. Siyethemba Sithebe netted the consolation for Usuthu.

"My team is fighting. It not like they are playing like a team that doesn't have character. We need to build up from that. Sometimes, it doesn't come out like you are expecting. Today's game was all about small details. We conceded the first goal as the result of pressure. We were better in the second half. We improved," he added.

Usuthu are second from the foot of the table with 20 points from 22 games. They have to dispose Chippa United away from home in their next encounter to ease some pressure in their shoulders. The pressure is mounting for Usuthu. It is doom and gloomy at the moment. Their spluttering form leaves a lot to be desired especially at this stage of the season. It is dog eat dog in the Absa Premiership right now.

"I'm fit and strong. I'm a fighter. We knew from first day that we will fight until the end. I have to bring my experience. The players must continue to work hard. We need to focus on the next game. We have to take one game at a time. The next game is in two weeks. I can only focus on that nothing more." Vukusic elaborated.

IOL Sport