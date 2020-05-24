Wanted Ofori bides his time

Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori has suitors locally and abroad lining up for his signature.

Club chairman, Farook Kadodia, confirmed last year that they received an inquiry about Ofori from a Belgian club. Orlando Pirates are also keeping tabs on the Ghanaian international. But Ofori is in no rush to move.

“Anywhere as a player, you can improve. It depends on the mindset and how you do things. That’s the most important thing because it is not everyone who can play in Europe. It is by chance and God’s grace. I don’t focus much on going to Europe. I have to focus on what I have in hand. What I have right now is that I’m playing in South Africa and I’m at Maritzburg United. I have to protect what I have. I don’t think about playing or going to Europe. I don’t want to get my mind divided, I need to focus here and see what the future holds for me,” Ofori elaborated.

The 26-year-old is competing with Ghanaian national team elite performers who play in Europe.

“It is an inspiration for me to meet some of the players that are campaigning in the Uefa Champions League when I’m in the national team. It is an honour because normally people don’t take you seriously if you’re playing in other leagues. They think that the different level is only in Europe."