Durban — Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has expressed his desire to always have his team in the final stages of Cup competitions as the club looks to win another trophy this season. The Spaniard spoke to the media ahead of his team’s round of 16 clash against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Venda Football Academy on Saturday.

The Buccaneers have already won one piece of silverware this season when they beat AmaZulu to claim the MTN8 trophy late last year. After dispatching All Stars in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup, Riveiro has now urged his team to enjoy the opportunity to represent Pirates as the stature of the club demands regular appearances in finals of every knockout competition. “Teams like Pirates must be in the finals every season and as much as possible and from the final, you know the story in the final because there’s a combination of a lot of things to be the better team in the final,” he said.

“The possibility to be in a final for a club like Pirates should be motivational enough for all of us to do our best in this competition.” The 47-year-old has drawn confidence from their early season success in the MTN8 and expressed that he and his side are seeking to repeat those efforts in the Nedbank Cup. “We have had an experience recently and we know the meaning of being in the MTN8 final, and being the better team also in Durban. So we want to replicate the same and have the same experience together, but that's something that will happen if we do our job,” Riveiro said.

Pirates currently occupy third spot on the Premiership standings and remain in the hunt for a Caf Champions league spot with four points separating them and SuperSport United in second. The club are on an upward trajectory, carried by the form of in-form midfielder Monnapule Saleng. Riveiro reaffirmed that although Pirates are eyeing Cup success, the league remains their number one priority.