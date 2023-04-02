WATCH: AmaZulu’s Romain Folz blasts his players’ mentality after yet another loss

Durban — AmaZulu head coach Romain Folz has questioned his players’ mentality following another league defeat at the weekend. Usuthu produced a poor performance as they went down to strugglers Swallows FC at home on Saturday evening, dragging them further out of top-eight contention.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit has won just one of their last eight league outings, leading to several internal alterations that saw Keagan Buchanan and Ramahlwe Mphahlele shown the exit. AmaZulu’s latest defeat was their eighth of the 2022/23 campaign and ‘Fohloza’ is not happy. “We need to find the leverage to fix the mentality, I believe a lot of people are comfortable in what they are doing and they only react instead of acting,” he told the media.

“When it comes to entering the mentality of people, it’s the most difficult part, you can work on it tactically and technically and there’s always room for improvement but to change the mind of some, takes time and is very difficult to do and we need to find the right leverage. “We’ve been saying the same thing for a while, if we happen to score in the several chances we got in the second half maybe we say we have a strong mentality and we can get back into games but the reality is we lost the game and it’s congratulations to the opponents.” A section of disgruntled fans of Usuthu required extra attention as they protested the run of poor results and the club’s decisions to let go of some of the fan favourites in ex-captain Makhehleni Makhaula, Buchanan and Mphahlele.

Although players like Lehlohonolo Majoro and Mbongeni Gumede pleaded with the fans to calm down at the full-time whistle, the South African Police Services were called to the scene to mediate. Fohloza has pleaded with the Usuthu faithful to support the team even more as he and the players share the same anger and disappointment as the supporters at the moment. “First of all I’d like to tell the fans that I’m as angry and disappointed as the fans at the moment,” he expressed.