Tuesday, May 23, 2023

WATCH: Ashley du Preez's 'bend it like Beckham' goal earns him April's Goal of the Month gong

Ashley du Preez won the Goal of the Month for April. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Ashley du Preez won the Goal of the Month for April. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - Ashley du Preez's 'bend it like Beckham' goal against Chippa United has earned him April’s Goal of the Month award.

Late in the second half in the DStv Premiership match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, the Kaizer Chiefs striker wormed his way clear of two Chippa defenders and unleashed a curling drive towards goal.

The shot, from outside the penalty area, caught Namibian goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua by surprise. By the time he launched himself to stop the shot the ball had already curled around him and into the net.

The wonder strike turned out to be the matchwinner in a clash that was evenly contested. He is the second Chiefs player to win the award this season after hardworking midfielder Yusuf Maart claimed the September/October award.

The final award for the season went to Mamelodi Sundowns' midfield wizard Bradley Ralani who scored a goal against Maritzburg United to take home the award for May.

South African football legends Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar spearheaded the selection of the DStv Premiership Goal of the Month award, in a new 2022/23 season format.

@Herman_Gibbs

Herman Gibbs
