Cape Town City (1) 2 Goedeman 8’ Fielies 55’ Swallows FC 0

Durban - Cape Town City leapt into the Top 8 with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Swallows FC in a match that saw three red cards dished out at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday. Goals by Taahir Goedeman and Tariq Fielies were enough to see the Citizens jump up to eighth on the DStv Premiership log, leaving Swallows in a precarious 14th spot. An altercation between Thamsanqa Mkhize and Bongani Sam saw both players sent off on top of Keagan Allen’s earlier red card. Goedeman grabbed a deserved lead for the hosts as he showed great awareness to put City ahead in the eighth minute.

The 23-year-old midfielder received a Jaedin Rhode pass in the middle of the park before spotting the Swallows goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa off his line and punished him with a well-taken volley and grabbing his first goal of the campaign. Fielies doubled City's advantage early on after the half-time break as he fired home one of the best goals he'll ever score. The experienced centre-back reacted first to a ball outside the Swallows box before firing a superb effort towards goal, leaving Mbanjwa in the Swallows goal helpless in the 54th minute.

The Citizens head coach Eric Tinkler opted for youthful exuberance in his offensive line as Khanyisa Mayo, Rhodes and Darwin Gonzalez made up the home side’s front three, supported by the guile of Mduduzi Mdantsane in the No 10 role. City’s attackers gave Swallows trouble from the start as their rotation, movements off the ball and speed bamboozled the visitors. The visitors quickly upped the ante and the tempo after going a goal down as they searched for a first-half equaliser, registering eight attempts at goal in the opening stanza of the match.

Tinkler would've been displeased with his side's inability to control possession and their press as Swallows slowly worked themselves into the game. After the break, a rejuvenated City immediately placed Swallows under pressure and were rewarded with a second goal and forced Allen into a tackle that saw him receive his marching orders. Following Swallows going a man down, it was all about game management as City took their foot off the pedal to seal an important victory.